Communities in Schools CEO visits Laredo schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The national president and CEO of Communities in Schools visited Laredo.

Rey Saldaña met with students from both Cigarroa and LBJ High School.

Saldaña spoke about the organization’s commitment to providing students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

The organization utilizes a case management approach to reach 1.5 million students in 2,300 schools in 25 states.

“You see so much with young people, we believe that they’re so connected online with their phones but in many cases, they’re the loneliest generation and they’re disconnected,” said Saldaña. That’s why relationships make so much more sense. Not only for students to do well in school but to graduate and have a chance at opportunity.”

Saldaña added that a few months ago, he visited Uvalde, the site of where a mass shooting happened at Robb Elementary.

He said that Communities in School National would be offering their services to the community.

