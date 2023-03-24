Shop Local
‘Deep sadness’: Deputy on life support after suffering brain injury while training

Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.
Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a deputy is on life support after recently suffering a serious brain injury.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michael Milmerstadt developed a severe headache on Monday after a training session at the gym.

Authorities said Milmerstadt’s headache was later determined to be a serious brain injury.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office shared an update on Milmerstadt’s condition stating that his family has said goodbye to him while he remains on life support.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you Deputy Milmerstadt’s family has said goodbye to him. Mike remains on life support because it’s his wish and their wish that he provides a chance at life to others through organ donation,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared.

The sheriff’s office said a GoFundMe has been created for Milmerstadt and his family.

Authorities said Milmerstadt has been with the sheriff’s office for seven years, He has worked as a deputy and as a member of the SWAT team.

Milmerstadt is reportedly the main source of income for his wife, Melanie, and their three young boys.

“Please keep his wife, their boys, and his loved ones in your thoughts,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared.

