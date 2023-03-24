Shop Local
Female driver injured after crashing into barrier on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A female driver is injured after reportedly crashing into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.

The accident happened on Friday, March 24, 2023 at around 4:39 a.m. when Laredo Fire crews responded to the southbound lane of Highway 83.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a driver had crashed into a concrete barrier.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

