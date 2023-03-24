Shop Local
Jam out during Laredo’s 2023 Jamboozie Festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Organizers are gearing up for the triumphant return of a Laredo music festival.

This weekend, music lovers of all ages will get a chance to enjoy the lights and sounds of the Jamboozie.

This year, Laredo Main Street has partnered with the Cultura Beer Garden to make this event bigger and better with its performance stage, and food vendors.

Performers such as Ram Herra, Jaime De Anda, Stefani Montiel, Los Camaradas, Apollo 11 and Honey Rot will take the stage for a night full of food, folks and fun.

This year’s theme is Tejano Heritage Celebration and there will even be a best dressed contest.

It all gets underway Saturday, March 25, from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 916 Salinas Avenue.

During this time Salinas Avenue will be closed to the traveling public.

