Laredo Heat unveils stadium’s name

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Heat is one step closer to getting a new field to call home.

On Thursday, the board of directors for the soccer club announced the name of what will soon be their new soccer stadium.

The stadium will dawn the name, PEG Energy.

The building project for the stadium is currently in phase two.

“One of our goal is to bring genuine connection to Laredo. This sets a bigger stage for us and it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community,” said PEG Energy owner Alvaro Pequeno.

“The was important to us to get the right sponsor. and to have PEG by our side we are very thankful, very thankful,” said Shashi Vaswani with the Laredo Heat Soccer Club.

The stadium will be FIFA certified- and the president of PEG Energy said eventually solar panels will be installed.

