Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital continues to help community

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital was ranked in the top ten percent of inpatient rehabilitation facilities nationwide for providing patient care.

The center opened back in 2015 and their main goal is to provide specialized inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative services in Laredo and surroudning communities.

The center helps patients who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions.

The Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 2005a Bustamante Street Laredo, Texas 78041.

For more information call 956-764-8555.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.