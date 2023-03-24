LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - New details are coming to light in the accident that claimed the life of an LISD Police officer earlier this week.

Roman Ortiz-Velasco was charged with the accident involving the death of Robin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez who was off duty at the time, succumbed to his injuries that he sustained after Velasco allegedly crashed into his motorcycle.

According to arrest documents, Velsaco was unaware that he was involved in a crash.

He remains at the Webb County Jail.

Meanwhile, several Laredo I.S.D. Police units were seen escorting the hearse transporting Rodriguez’s body to the funeral home.

Several officers were seen standing guard this week outside the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office and at the Jackson Funeral Home where his funeral is set to take place.

“We are in support and backing him up and praying for the family,” said LISD Police officer Roberto Puente. “We feel the pain, that we lost a good officer. We are united and keeping strong together.”

Rodriguez served in the U.S. Marine Corps and will be buried with full military honors.

The funeral services will be held next Tuesday, and he will be laid to rest in the veteran’s section at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

