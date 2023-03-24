Man injured following accident on I-35 and mile marker 12

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is transported to a Laredo hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of town.

The accident happened on Friday, Mar. 24 at around 4:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 12.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and pick-up truck.

A 34-year-old man was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

