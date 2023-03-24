Man injured following accident on I-35 and mile marker 12
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is transported to a Laredo hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of town.
The accident happened on Friday, Mar. 24 at around 4:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 12.
Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and pick-up truck.
A 34-year-old man was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.
