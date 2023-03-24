Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Auto pedestrian accident reported in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is hit by a vehicle in downtown Laredo Friday morning.

According to witnesses, first responders were seen treating the woman outside the Webb County Justice Center.

Laredo Police are calling it an auto pedestrian accident and her injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorites were seen redirecting traffic while some Good Samaritans were rendering aid.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Joel Pellot
Day 4 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial: bodycam footage shown

Latest News

Auto pedestrian accident reported in downtown Laredo
Auto pedestrian accident reported in downtown Laredo
Joel Pellot murder trial
Day 5 of Joel Pellot murder trial
Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital promotes mental health
Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital continues to help community
Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital promotes mental health
Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital continues to help community