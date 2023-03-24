Auto pedestrian accident reported in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is hit by a vehicle in downtown Laredo Friday morning.

According to witnesses, first responders were seen treating the woman outside the Webb County Justice Center.

Laredo Police are calling it an auto pedestrian accident and her injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorites were seen redirecting traffic while some Good Samaritans were rendering aid.

