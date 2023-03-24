Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Eliud Batres, 24 and Guillermo Tijerina, 26
Two men arrested following car chase in central Laredo
Police presence spotted at Target parking lot Tuesday night
Man given trespass warning after allegedly refusing to leave retail store

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced