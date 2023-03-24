Shop Local
TAMIU holds first-ever Broadcast Education Association Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Young media professionals took the stage at TAMIU Friday morning.

KGNS News Reporters Cecilia Trevino and Karol Garcia took part in the event and shared their experiences with prospective communication students.

This was only one of the events that the university is hosting as part of it’s first ever Broadcast Association Day.

The key note speaker for the event was Laredo native Maegan Vazquez who is a current CNN White House reporter.

Vazquez began covering the White House for CNN back in 2018.

