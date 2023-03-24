Unseasonably warm temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and windy in the low 70s this morning

.As drier air filters into the region it will become dry and hot a high of 97 with sunny skies.

Fire weather watch today from11am to 4pm this afternoon, due to a combination of windy and dry conditions.

Cooler tonight clear skies a low of 62 with north winds.

This weekend warm and dry with plenty of sun , great for outdoor events like the Jamboozie.

Early next week pleasant temps in the 80s with the return of rain chances and windy conditions.

Have a great weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.