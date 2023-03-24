Walk with the Mayor of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The community is invited to lace up their shoes and walk with the mayor.

On Saturday, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is asking the public to grab your sneakers and head out to the Jovita Idar Park.

Better known as Bartlett Park on Saturday, March 25th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is a collaborative effort between the City of Laredo and the health department to promote a healthy lifestyle.

