Webb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A four-legged officer is turning in his leash and retiring after several years on the force.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office bid a farewell to officer Ati after seven years of service.

The German Shepherd was assigned as a narcotics detection officer.

Before landing at the sheriff’s office, Ati came from the Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio.

Coming up in our later newscasts we speak to the office on where Ati will be spending his retirement years.

