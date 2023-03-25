Waco, Texas prepares for visit from former President Donald Trump

WACO, TX . (KCEN) - The City of Waco, Texas and supporters of former President Donald Trump are getting ready for his first official rally for his third White House bid this Saturday.

From city to city, people all across the country are coming to the heart of central Texas.

Former President Donald Trump will kick off his presidential campaign with a stop at the Waco Regional Airport; however, not everyone is looking forward to it.

“This is a major distraction from more substantive issues and events that are going on currently,” said McLennan County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Hays. “Donald Trump will come, he will put on a show for his fans and then he will leave, and this will have very little effect on the lives of central Texans.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. parking areas open at 8 a.m. and entry gates open at noon, despite Trump’s possible legal trouble.

“He will be here on Saturday and do what he has planned to do and then whatever happens with that probably won’t prevent him from coming,” said Hays.

His supporters were already out Wednesday selling Trump merchandise.

“My husband has been out here with Donald Trump on the road for the entire time. I’ve just been out here about the last three years, three and a half years,” said Kimberly Driggers.

Secured law enforcement officers will also be at the rally which will come with a cost.

“It’s a lot of police officers, probably some fire department, probably some sheriff, somebody’s got to transport barricades and everything. It could easily be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we certainly don’t want to be left holding the bag,” said Hays.

The City of Waco officials held a press conference Thursday saying that they are expecting close to 15,000 people.

They also confirmed that event organizers are footing the bill for the rally.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.