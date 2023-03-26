Superhero 5K raises funds for Smiles From Heaven

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Gateway City runners took out their best Superhero outfit to support children who are fighting cancer.

The Superhero 5K kicked off Saturday morning to raise funds for the non-profit Smiles From Heaven. This non-profit was born after Rey and Betsy Sanchez lost their daughter Bella to Leukemia.

The 5K’s purpose is to keep Bella’s legacy alive and to help other families who might be going through the same situation.

”Our Mission is to ensure that no child misses thier out of town life sacing cancer treatments,” Ray Sanchez said, “so that’s why we host events year round. I know we have a kickball tournament coming up we have a gala coming up, and a lot of other events that we go year round.”

Smiles From Heaven is currently helping 45 children in Laredo.

If you would like to help you can visit their Facebook Page.

