Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, Mach 24, 2023.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled Monday to host a White House event recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

