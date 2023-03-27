Shop Local
Children’s Advocacy Center to hold Child Abuse Prevention conference

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event that seeks to put an end to child abuse is set to make a return to the Gateway City.

After three years of being put on hold due to the pandemic, the Children’s Advocacy Center will hold its annual conference on child abuse prevention.

The public is invited to attend along with counselors, teachers, psychologists, doctors and even students considering a career involving children.

Speaking at the conference will be multiple members of the law enforcement community including Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

Spotlighted at the conference will be the latest technology used to help with crime investigations as well as the latest numbers and types of cases being seen in the county.

The conference will be held on April 19 at TAMIU at 8a.m.

Admission will be $75.

