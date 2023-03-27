Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Cooler, Occasionally Wet Weather

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air has returned from the gulf. The moist air will be lifted above arriving north winds by dawn. The air will be buoyant to rise to form clouds tall enough to produce showers and thundershowers. The north wind, in combination with gray skies and showers will lower temperatures into the 60′s during Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer winds from the south will arrive Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Family loses home to fire in South Laredo
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home

Latest News

A chances of afternoon showers.
Very warm
Very warm
Very warm
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers and Cooler, Especially Tuesday/Wednesday
Fire weather watch
Unseasonably warm temperatures