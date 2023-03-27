Cooler, Occasionally Wet Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air has returned from the gulf. The moist air will be lifted above arriving north winds by dawn. The air will be buoyant to rise to form clouds tall enough to produce showers and thundershowers. The north wind, in combination with gray skies and showers will lower temperatures into the 60′s during Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer winds from the south will arrive Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.