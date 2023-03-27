Laredo Police investigating murder on Saunders and McPherson

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a murder after a body was found in central Laredo Monday morning.

Laredo Police have closed off the area between Saunders and McPherson after a person was found dead on the side of the street.

No word on what has happened yet, but police have put markings in the street which also show a baseball cap at the scene.

Acting Laredo Police Chief confirmed that this is a murder investigation.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

