Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Family loses home to fire in South Laredo

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 2500 block of Wooster for a residence on fire.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Family has lost their home in a fire in South Laredo.

Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire Crews found a residence engulfed in flames.

All five members of the family managed to get out in time and safe. The fire was put out without any injures.

AEP was called out to the scene, but the house was declared as uninhabitable.

The family refused Red Cross services and stayed with family members.

The fire continues under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco, Texas prepares for visit from former President Donald Trump
Waco, Texas prepares for visit from former President Donald Trump
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Car accident generic
Man injured following accident on I-35 and mile marker 12
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Pills and tablets are being made to look more colorful to attract younger users.
KGNS News on Your Side: A Look Combatting the Fentanyl Crisis on the Local Level in Laredo
KGNS News on Your Side: A Look Combatting the Fentanyl Crisis on the Local Level in Laredo
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Fire takes down house on Wooster Street
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers and Cooler, Especially Tuesday/Wednesday