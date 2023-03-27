Family loses home to fire in South Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Family has lost their home in a fire in South Laredo.

Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire Crews found a residence engulfed in flames.

All five members of the family managed to get out in time and safe. The fire was put out without any injures.

AEP was called out to the scene, but the house was declared as uninhabitable.

The family refused Red Cross services and stayed with family members.

The fire continues under investigation.

