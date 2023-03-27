Human smuggling attempt ends in vehicle fire in El Cenizo

EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - A high-speed chase involving Border Patrol results in a vehicle fire in El Cenizo.

The incident happened last week, shortly after Border Patrol agents noticed a suspicious van driving near south Laredo.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and drove off into the brush.

The agents were able to track down and catch all five individuals.

Moments later, agents found the van engulfed in flames.

Agents kept it from spreading using their fire extinguishers until El Cenizo Fire Department was able to take over.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico.

They were taken in for processing.

