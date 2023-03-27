KGNS News on Your Side: A Look Combatting the Fentanyl Crisis on the Local Level in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid epidemic has been a pressing issue in the United States, and one of its most deadly weapons is Fentanyl. Given its strength compared to other opioids, overdoses attributed to the synthetic drug have skyrocketed as well.

In 2022, Laredo saw a total of 40 people die from drug overdose. This year, already 16 have passed.

So how is it that an FDA approved drug has become so dangerous, and so easy to find? Well, you’ll be surprised.

Robert Kennedy, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration, says it’s all on social media. He says you can “you can go and click on, you put an emoji or you put in a different code and someone shows up with the pill that you’re able to take.”

Pretty like candy, but deadly as poison, Mexican cartels are pulling out the stops to get kids hooked. But they’re not the only ones. The deadly pill, that also comes in powder form, is also being mixed in with other drugs like Xanax, Adderall, and Vicodin to get anyone hooked. But according to Acting Laredo Police Chief, Steve Landin, that’s only if they even survive what could be a deadly dose: “and this stuff is coming in in different concentrations and since they’re not regulated, we don’t know what all is in it.”

But cartels are also hooking drug users, even first-time users, in other ways, like mixing Fentanyl in with other drugs, so some people might not even know they’re taking Fentanyl.

So, what’s being done to warn Americans about these drugs? Even more, shut down illegal cartel labs? According to Kennedy, it’s a multi-platform campaign. Along with social media, reaching kids at school through PSAs, videos, presentations, and even bussing students to an upcoming summit called “One Pill Can Kill.”

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, a new Fentanyl task force made up of federal, state, and local agencies to follow the drugs and stop the pushers in an effort to reach the ultimate mission of reducing the numbers and minimize the deaths in the community.

Recently a U.S. congressional delegation, spear-headed by Senator John Cornyn, traveled to Mexico City to talk to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about the illegal Fentanyl labs. They asked for his support in taking them down. Right now, only time will tell if their message was heard as the fight continues on the U.S. side against addiction, quick highs, and needless deaths.

