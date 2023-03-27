Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo family loses nearly everything in house fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a family of five lost almost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to a home at the 2500 block of Wooster Street Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, all of the family members who live in the house were able to evacuate the property.

“All five were accounted for on the scene. Crews operated with an offensive attack and they managed to extinguish the flames without an injuries to personnel or the family,” said Laredo Fire Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Oliva.

Oliva adds that the house was left inhabitable so the family was picked up by relatives.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Family loses home to fire in South Laredo
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home

Latest News

Webb County waiving tax fee on payments made with credit card
Webb County waiving tax fee on payments made with credit card
Webb County proclaims April as World Autism Awareness Month
Webb County proclaims April as World Autism Awareness Month
Webb County party chairs respond to bill to make illegal voting a felony
Webb County party chairs respond to bill to make illegal voting a felony
Laredo family loses nearly everything in house fire
Laredo family loses nearly everything in house fire
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler, Occasionally Wet Weather