Laredo family loses nearly everything in house fire

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a family of five lost almost everything in a house fire over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to a home at the 2500 block of Wooster Street Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, all of the family members who live in the house were able to evacuate the property.

“All five were accounted for on the scene. Crews operated with an offensive attack and they managed to extinguish the flames without an injuries to personnel or the family,” said Laredo Fire Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Oliva.

Oliva adds that the house was left inhabitable so the family was picked up by relatives.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

