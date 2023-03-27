Laredo Police will soon be taking applications for the Explorers program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is inviting young Laredoans to be a part of the Explorers program. Applications for the Laredo Police Department Explorer Post 468 will be available staring April 1, 2023 and can be be picked up at the Laredo Police Department at 4712 Maher Ave.

The year round program for adolescents, offers in-classroom and hands-on training for those interested in law enforcement. Explorers meet on a weekly basis to train. They also participate in community service events as well as other activities designed to develop positive attributes. They also compete throughout the state in team and individual events.

The requirements for the program are as follows:

1. Be 14-20 years of age

2. Be currently enrolled in school

3. Maintain at least a “B” grade point average in each class

4. Be in good physical condition

5. Must hold a valid Texas ID or Driver’s License

6. No criminal history

7. Parental consent

For questions contact Officer M. Salinas at (956) 949-0289 or Officer R. Vedia at (956) 857-4959

