Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police will soon be taking applications for the Explorers program

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is inviting young Laredoans to be a part of the Explorers program. Applications for the Laredo Police Department Explorer Post 468 will be available staring April 1, 2023 and can be be picked up at the Laredo Police Department at 4712 Maher Ave.

The year round program for adolescents, offers in-classroom and hands-on training for those interested in law enforcement. Explorers meet on a weekly basis to train. They also participate in community service events as well as other activities designed to develop positive attributes. They also compete throughout the state in team and individual events.

The requirements for the program are as follows:

1. Be 14-20 years of age

2. Be currently enrolled in school

3. Maintain at least a “B” grade point average in each class

4. Be in good physical condition

5. Must hold a valid Texas ID or Driver’s License

6. No criminal history

7. Parental consent

For questions contact Officer M. Salinas at (956) 949-0289 or Officer R. Vedia at (956) 857-4959

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Family loses home to fire in South Laredo
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
Car accident generic
Man injured following accident on I-35 and mile marker 12

Latest News

Laredo Police Explorers
Laredo Police Explorers
Death investigation on Saunders and McPherson
Death investigation on Saunders and McPherson
Death investigation
Death investigation on McPherson and Saunders
McPherson Saunders Auto pedestrian Accident
Laredo Police investigating murder on Saunders and McPherson