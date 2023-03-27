Laredoan killed during two vehicle collision in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A 25-year-old man from Laredo loses his life after being involved in a two vehicle collision in Duval County Monday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened at 6:11 a.m.
According to KRISTV, officials say that a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on State Highway 44 when it veered off into the eastbound travel lane.
The 18-wheeler then went head on with a Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound on State Highway 44.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Neftaly Soto, 25 of Laredo.
Soto died as a result of his injuries.
DPS is still investigating the accident.
