LISD partners with Webb County for internship program

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - Laredo I.S.D. and Webb County joined forces to create an internship program for high school students.

On Monday morning, a representative for Laredo I.S.D. went before Webb County Commissioners Court and told commissioners that they received a grant from the Texas Education Agency for $50,000.

Half of those funds will be used to help pay the interns who are taking part in the program.

The district will be accepting dozens of applicants to take part in the program.

“We’re looking at 20 to 35 students to have the opportunity to be paid across any disciple that they have here. Some of the students for being with the courthouse, sheriff, food safety, graphics, digital graphics and so on and so forth,” said LISD Executive Director of CCMR Rogelio Garcia.

In order to apply students must be a junior in high school, meet with their respective school counselors and a committee will choose who will be part of the program.

Parents can call 956-273-1860 for more information.

