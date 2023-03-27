Shop Local
Man wanted for burglary and evading arrest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Villarreal, 20.

He is roughly five feet, nine inches, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 100 block of West Del Mar.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts call 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

