National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Knowledge is Key

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

In order to raise awareness on the disease, Doctors Hospital of Laredo is hosting informal sessions.

On Tuesday, Mar. 28, meet and greet a gastroenterologist booths will be set up at Providence Health Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at Doctors Hospital from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Physicians will be on hand to speak to participants about prevention, early detection, the importance of screening and the risk factors.

Free stool tests will be available to the first 50 participants that meet the screening criteria.

