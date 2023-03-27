Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Knowledge is Key

Colorectal cancer
Colorectal cancer(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

In order to raise awareness on the disease, Doctors Hospital of Laredo is hosting informal sessions.

On Tuesday, Mar. 28, meet and greet a gastroenterologist booths will be set up at Providence Health Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at Doctors Hospital from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Physicians will be on hand to speak to participants about prevention, early detection, the importance of screening and the risk factors.

Free stool tests will be available to the first 50 participants that meet the screening criteria.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson Saunders Auto pedestrian Accident
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Family loses home to fire in South Laredo
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home
LISD Police escorts Rodriguez’s body to funeral home

Latest News

Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot’s murder trial continues for sixth day
Help break the cycle of child abuse during National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Children’s Advocacy Center to hold Child Abuse Prevention conference
Laredo Police investigating third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Children’s Advocacy Center to hold Child Abuse Prevention conference
Children’s Advocacy Center to hold Child Abuse Prevention conference