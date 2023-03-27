Shop Local
Showers and Cooler, Especially Tuesday/Wednesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air is returning from the gulf. This will bring more clouds into our skies during Monday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 80′s, not the mid 90′s of Sunday. Moist air lifting above the cooler north wind arriving by Tuesday will bring a cooler, gray, wet combination Tuesday into Wednesday. Warmer winds from the south will return Thursday.

