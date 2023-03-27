Shop Local
Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train car in Uvalde County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UVALDE, COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are dead and multiple others have been hospitalized after being discovered in a train car in Uvalde County over the weekend.

Fifteen undocumented migrants were found in the train car Friday evening after the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a witness.

Border Patrol was alerted and able to stop the train two to three miles east of the City of Knippa.

Three migrants were treated at the scene, five of them were airlifted to San Antonio area hospitals, and two migrants were deceased.

The three migrants treated on the scene were taken into custody by Border Patrol officials and the conditions of the five who were airlifted to the hospital are not known at this time.

Union Pacific is leading the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

