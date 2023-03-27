LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning warm and humid with cloudy skies in the 70s.

A warm day with a slight chance of afternoon showers, a high of 89.

Warm tonight a low of 68, cloudy skies with some rain.

A cool front approach’s, the region tonight increasing rain chances by Tuesday morning.

Umbrellas tomorrow cloudy, cooler and windy a high of 73 with rain chances.

Wednesday morning expected to be in the upper 50s cool and cloudy a high of 68 with rain chance continuing.

Thursday into the weekend warmer and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

