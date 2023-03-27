Very warm
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning warm and humid with cloudy skies in the 70s.
A warm day with a slight chance of afternoon showers, a high of 89.
Warm tonight a low of 68, cloudy skies with some rain.
A cool front approach’s, the region tonight increasing rain chances by Tuesday morning.
Umbrellas tomorrow cloudy, cooler and windy a high of 73 with rain chances.
Wednesday morning expected to be in the upper 50s cool and cloudy a high of 68 with rain chance continuing.
Thursday into the weekend warmer and humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Have a great week.
