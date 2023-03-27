Webb County party chairs respond to bill to make illegal voting a felony

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A new bill could raise the penalties for voting illegally in the State of Texas.

Last Tuesday, the Texas Senate gave the final approval on a 19-12 vote to legislation that would raise the penalty for voting illegally from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said that this would be a good idea that would make people think twice about voting illegally.

Meanwhile, both the Webb County Republican and Democratic Chairs believe this would be a good idea moving forward.

“The motion to increase the penalty to a felony I think is a fantastic motion and should be passed as soon as possible. You know, we continue to see fraud and we continue to see people abusing the legal system to garner votes and that’s wrong,” said Webb County Republican Chair Luis de la Garza.

“This is a precious right, you earn it, you should take care of it and to abuse it, is definitely something that merits the full weight of the law. I would hope that the courts including our local courts, our local law enforcement, whoever is responsible for holding these people accountable, I would hope that they are going to hold them to the full extent of the law,” said Webb County Democratic Chair Sylvia Bruni.

Senate bill two backed by Lt Governor Dan Patrick reverses a change the legislature made two years ago that made illegal voting a misdemeanor.

The now heads to the lower chamber for consideration.

If the bill becomes a law, those found guilty of voter fraud could face up to 20 years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines.

