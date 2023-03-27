Webb County proclaims April as World Autism Awareness Month

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Courthouse will light up blue every night next month as commissioners recognize April as World Autism Awareness Month.

According to the non-profit, Families for Autism Support and Awareness in Laredo, over 850 individuals are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in Webb County.

Autism is a developmental neurological spectrum disorder that affects one out of 54 individuals, that’s according to the CDC.

Autism is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication and repetitive behaviors.

“Our kids look very normal. There’s nothing physical that you’re going to say ‘oh, that child or that person has autism.’ So, it’s very important to know the characteristics, to know how our children behave, their mannerisms. It’s extremely important that people are aware,” said Founder of Families for Autism Support and Awareness Veronica Orduna.

Families for Autism Support and Awareness helps individuals with autism spectrum disorders become lifelong productive members of our society while still keeping their uniqueness and integrity.

If you’d like more information, you can call 956-220-9318.

