Webb County proclaims sexual assault awareness month

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - In Texas, two in five women and one in 20 men have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime.

In an effort spread awareness on the issue, Webb County officials are declaring the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners announced the official proclamation.

Authorities say they hope this will encourage victims to come forward and seek help.

“Sexual assault is very personal and private crime, so the support to our victims has to be strong,” said TAMIU Police Chief Cordelia Perez. “We have to be ready so support people that are coming forward to report and guide them through the criminal justice process. Not only through the court but also through counseling and through services that they might need.”

Other agencies that took part in the proclamation include the Laredo Police Department, district attorney’s office, SCAN, TAMIU and county attorneys.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.