Webb County waiving tax fee on payments made with credit card

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Tax collection season continues in Webb County.

Late fees in April could be up to 11 percent and delinquent accounts could go up to 18 percent including attorney’s fees for the county.

With that in mind, Webb County Commissioners moved forward with an opportunity to let people catch up on their taxes or let them pay if they don’t have the funds on hand.

People who pay during the months of April and May will have a three percent county charge waived if payment is done via credit card.

“That’s what the bank charges us. So, we just pass it on to the taxpayer, and remember, the government is not a for-profit, so therefore, we cannot take it off like Wal-Mart and H-E-B. You pay with a credit card, the three percent is already included in your price,” said Webb County Tax Assessor Collector Patricia Barrera.

People can expect a letter in the mail by around April 7 referring to the value of their property and officials say it’s important to not ignore it when the letter arrives, especially if they want to dispute the amount of taxes being charged.

