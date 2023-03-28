Shop Local
6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

