Accident reported on Loop 20 near Jacaman Rd.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Loop 20 near Jacaman Road.

Police say it happened near the restaurant El Capataz. You’re advised to look for alternate routes as crews clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available. We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

