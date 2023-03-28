Cool Weather Through Wednesday, Then Warmer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air is flowing above our cool dry airmass. This has brought a cloud cover with temperatures only in the 60′s. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance above 10,000′ altitude may produce clouds tall enough to produce showers in the middle or late part of tonight. Southerly winds will arrive on Thursday, beginning a warming trend.

