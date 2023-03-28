Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Cool Weather Through Wednesday, Then Warmer

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air is flowing above our cool dry airmass. This has brought a cloud cover with temperatures only in the 60′s. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance above 10,000′ altitude may produce clouds tall enough to produce showers in the middle or late part of tonight. Southerly winds will arrive on Thursday, beginning a warming trend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
A crash was reported.
Laredoan killed during two vehicle collision in Duval County
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of police shooting school shooter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Latest News

Only happy when it rains
Only happy when it rains
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler, Occasionally Wet Weather
A chances of afternoon showers.
Very warm
Very warm
Very warm