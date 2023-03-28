Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Hearing for 16-year-old accused in south Laredo shooting set for Today

Teen arrested in Sunday’s shooting to remain at Webb County Detention Center
Teen arrested in Sunday’s shooting to remain at Webb County Detention Center(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A second hearing is set for the teen accused in a shooting that ended with 14 people injured.

On Mar. 12, Laredo Police were called out to the 4800 block of Roque Loop for a shooting.

A 16-year-old was detained and taken to the Webb County Detention Center.

A second hearing was held to see if he would remain at the detention center on Mar. 21.

A judge ruled that he would remain there, but a third hearing will be held on Mar. 28.

It’s still unclear if the Webb County Attorney will continue with the case or if it will be turned over to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
Laredo Police investigating city’s third homicide of 2023
A crash was reported.
Laredoan killed during two vehicle collision in Duval County
Firefighters were called out to the 2500 block of Wooster Street just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Family loses home to fire in South Laredo
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot’s murder trial continues for sixth day
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo's third homicide of 2023
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023

Latest News

Five children and one adult hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in Fort Worth
Five children and one adult hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in Fort Worth
Alma Gonzalez
Women’s History Month: Miss Nuevo Laredo’s dedication to community service
Laredoan killed during two vehicle collision in Duval County
Laredoan killed during two vehicle collision in Duval County
Women's History Month: Alma Gonzalez
Women’s History Month: Miss Nuevo Laredo’s dedication to community service