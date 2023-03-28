Hearing for 16-year-old accused in south Laredo shooting set for Today

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A second hearing is set for the teen accused in a shooting that ended with 14 people injured.

On Mar. 12, Laredo Police were called out to the 4800 block of Roque Loop for a shooting.

A 16-year-old was detained and taken to the Webb County Detention Center.

A second hearing was held to see if he would remain at the detention center on Mar. 21.

A judge ruled that he would remain there, but a third hearing will be held on Mar. 28.

It’s still unclear if the Webb County Attorney will continue with the case or if it will be turned over to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.