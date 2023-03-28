Shop Local
Laredo celebrates the careers of the recently retired

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials got together on Tuesday, March 28, to recognize the careers of the recently retired and those nearing retirement.

More than 170 people were congratulated with lunch at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Tuesday morning. The people in attendance had put 20 years or more of service into their work and one guest, Abraham “El protector” Diaz, had chalked in 32 years with the Laredo Police Department. ”After 32 years of working with the city, it meant a great deal because I got to meet a lot of people, and individuals, and was able to assist them in whatever we had to do. However, today, I get to meet back with some of my old friends -- catch up, if you will, but still, after 32 years, I still consider myself part of the city,” said Diaz.

Some of the people in attendance had already retired some time ago, but this event had to be postponed for a few years due to the pandemic.

