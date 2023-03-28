Laredo Fire Department reminds people to drive safely during bad weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, March 27, the Laredo Fire Department was closely watching a storm system west of Laredo.

While the storm wasn’t as destructive due to its shifting trajectory, Laredo’s south side is the one which bore most of the brunt of it. If at any point these weather conditions worse, the Laredo Fire Department reminds drivers to take necessary precautions. Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department said, ”We do see an increase in accidents when the weather conditions are unfavorable, mainly the wet roads. We tend to forget that it does affect our braking and the distance and the fact that if we do press on the brakes hard, we are going to skid. Drive slower, put on your safety belts as you should all the time, and make sure that you’re looking at what you’re doing and also monitoring what is going on around you because accidents are most likely to happen when weather conditions are unfavorable.”

Looking ahead, there could be thunderstorms in the area through late tonight, March 28. The Laredo Fire Department will continue to monitor the doppler radar atop Fire Station #15. Previously, the only weather radar used by the department was one out of Corpus Christi.

