Laredo Police searching for persons of interest in city’s third homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is continuing its investigation into the city’s third homicide of the year.

Roughly 15 hours after a body was found in central Laredo, authorities released images of the culprits who are allegedly tied to the case.

On Monday evening, the Laredo Police Department released pictures of two men who are allegedly tied to the death of 37-year-old Juan Humberto Zuazua whose body was found at the 3800 block of McPherson Monday morning at around 5 a.m.

While details surrounding the cause of death remains unknown at this time, Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing.

“There’s several different factors that we are not really revealing right now, we’re in the critical phase of the investigation, people haven’t really been brought in to be interrogated in regard to the circumstances, so we understand that there’s a need to know but at the same time we are not going to jeopardize the investigation due to the integrity of the details of the case,” said Baeza.

Baeza adds that the investigation has moved forward with interviews and people being brought in for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this point.

If anyone has any information on the case or the identity of the individuals, they are asked to call Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

