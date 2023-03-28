LISD Police officer Robin Rodriguez laid to rest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many community members gathered at a local church to pay their respects to an LISD Police Officer who was killed in a motorcycle accident last week.

Family members and members of the law enforcement community gathered inside and outside the Santa Margarita Church Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Robin Rodriguez, 29.

Laredo Police, Webb County Constables and LISD Police lined up outside to escort the late police officer the cemetery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.