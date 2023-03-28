Motions hearing in Ronald Anthony Burgos murder trial set

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - There is an update on a significant case that made national headlines concerning Ronald Anthony Burgos, the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominick in 2018.

On Wednesday, March 29, a hearing on motions filed by Burgos’ attorney will be presented. According to the Webb County docket, some of the motions include having the state refer to the case as a “death penalty case” or regulate the admission of specific evidence that includes autopsy and crime scene photographs.

A gag order is in place on the case which prevents anyone involved from speaking about it.

The hearing is taking place on Wednesday, March 29 at the 49th District Court at 9 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.