New Tesla factory to bring economic and traffic increase to Laredo

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is the biggest inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border. It sees first-hand some of the biggest changes in global commerce. One of the changes is set to happen about 160 miles away from Laredo.

Tesla is set to install the sixth gigafactory in the world in Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. One automotive expert said this will bring economic growth to Laredo, but the city will need to step up to the task. Fernando Rodriguez, an automotive industry expert, said, “we will need to be very intelligent in the sense of how to make things differently by either opening the border extra hours or doing something different, using technology in order to be able to expedite crossings because that’s going to be key to the success of this fantastic project, actually.”

Rodriguez said this project will also bring job opportunities. He hopes young Laredoans go to school to learn about the international customs brokerage systems.

