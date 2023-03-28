Only happy when it rains

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Tuesday morning in the low 70s with some thunder, lightning and rain.

Expect this wet and rainy conditions to last until at least 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Webb County in south central Texas until 8:00 a.m.

Wind conditions could get up to 30 miles per hour.

Things might feel warm and humid right now, but rest assured we will start to cool down later during the day.

Those chances of rain will also increase to about 50 percent as we hit 7 o’ clock and 10 o’ clock.

Temperatures could get down into the upper 50s on Tuesday and upper 60s on Wednesday.

Those chances of rain will still be a slight possibility but they will decrease.

On Thursday we’ll warm up to the 80s and by Friday we’ll be back in the 90s.

Drive safely and make sure to pack an umbrella.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.