Relay for Life to hold survivor’s dinner

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event that seeks to celebrate cancer survivors in the Laredo community is scheduled to take place a little earlier than expected.

The Relay for Life event is back on track and they are inviting residents of all ages to take part in the effort to tackle cancer.

In previous years, organizers would hold the cancer survivors dinner during the Relay for Life event but in the past few years, the organization noticed that some survivors were having issues and difficulties making it to the dinner.

This year, organizers have decided that they are going to have the dinner completely separate from the Relay for Life Event.

The dinner will take place on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Falcon International Bank events center.

Then the next week, is when the actual Relay for Life Event will take place.

Cancer survivors and those who are currently fighting are invited to the relay where we remember the lives that we have lost due to cancer.

Before the coronavirus, the event would bring roughly 80 teams together to raise money for the cause, but last year, they had some difficulties spreading the word and getting teams to take part in the cause but this year they are hoping to change that.

For more information visit relayforlife.org/webbtx or call 1-800-227-2345 and press option 2.

