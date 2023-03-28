South Texas Food Bank announces return of Empty Bowls fundraiser

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual fundraiser that allows people to rock out for a good cause is set to return to the Gateway City next month.

The South Texas Food Bank is hard at work preparing for its Empty Bowls Fundraiser concert.

This year’s headliner will be Tracy Lawrence with opening artists Clay Hollis, Matt Castillo and Isaac Jacob Band.

Representatives with the South Texas Food Bank say this event helps collect funds for its food distribution and food allocations for Laredo and surroudning communities.

According to Alma Boubel with the South Texas Food Bank, the dinner event that takes place before the concert has already sold out.

The concert will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

For more information on tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.