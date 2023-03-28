Shop Local
Two men wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide of 2023

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating two men who are believed to be tied to the city’s third homicide of 2023.

The case involves the murder of 37 year old, Juan Humberto Zuazua, that occurred at the 3800 block of McPherson Monday morning.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the location of the two men, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or Laredo Crimestoppers at 727-TIPS. All information is completely anonymous.

